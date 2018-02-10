WWE Wishes Victoria A Happy Birthday, Maria Kanellis' Latest Pregnancy Vlog, Bayley And Elias

- Perhaps the most notable omission from the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match was that of two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria, who unlike many of the former female stars brought back, remains active on the independent wrestling scene. She was also not at Raw 25, which featured a segment honoring the company's top female performers over the years. Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim called out WWE on not inviting Victoria and Lita to the show (Lita did, however, work the Women's Royal Rumble Match).

Heard @AmyDumas and @REALLiSAMARiE weren't included in the @wwe raw25 .... that's f'ed up in my opinion. Two great females who made an impact for the company. Let's hope there's a legitimate reason! — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 23, 2018

As today is Victoria's 47th birthday, WWE is now celebrating her career. The company posted these messages on social media wishing her a happy birthday.

The official WWE website also posted this photo gallery looking back at her career.

- In Maria Kanellis' latest pregnancy vlog on WWE's YouTube channel, Maria and Mike get a closer look at their baby girl when they go for a 3D ultrasound.

- This Tuesday on WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Bayley and Elias will face Rusev and Lana. In this video, Bayley and Elias say they're competing for Americares, a group working to help those affected by poverty or disaster.