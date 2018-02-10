WrestlingInc.com

Tamina Comments On Her Surgery, The Miz Hits Big Milestone, Tag Team Turmoil Match (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | February 10, 2018

- Above is the full tag team turmoil match between then SmackDown Tag Team Champion American Alpha, The Usos, Breezango, The Ascension, The Vaudevillians, and Health Slater & Rhyno from last year's Elimination Chamber. The final two teams were American Alpha and The Ascension, Gable got the pinfall victory to retain the titles.

- The Miz hit a milestone today moving to number two with the most combined days as Intercontinental Champion (542 days) surpassing Don Muraco. At number one is Pedro Morales at 619 days. Earlier today, Miz tweeted out, "Another day, another milestone."

Tamina Snuka Out Of Action After Undergoing Surgery
- As we reported on Friday, Tamina Snuka recently underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Snuka last appeared at last month's Women's Royal Rumble match and wrestled with the injury. She had the surgery two days later. Earlier today, Tamina gave an update saying she's feeling great and thanked everyone for their support.

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.

