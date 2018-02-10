Curtis Axel Remembers Curt Hennig, The Boogeyman And Papa Shango Prank People At Mall, Rhea Ripley

- It was on this date 15 years ago when WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig passed away at the age of 44 years old. Curtis Axel sent out this tweet today remembering his father.

Always a rough day on Feb. 10... But I'm proud of my life, my career my family and my family name. And I owe that to him. #Dad — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 10, 2018

Former baseball star Wade Boggs, who posthumously inducted Hennig into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, also sent out this tweet remembering him.

Miss you Brother pic.twitter.com/7AG3bM3DVI — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) February 10, 2018

On February 10, 2003, Hennig was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office declared acute cocaine intoxication as his cause of death. His father, former wrestler Larry "The Axe" Hennig, said that steroids and painkillers also contributed to his death.

- WWE posted this video clip from the series finale of the WWE Network show Swerved of The Boogeyman and Papa Shango pranking unsuspecting mall patrons. The Boogeyman is also shown eating worm pizza in front of customers at a pizza restaurant.

- In this video from the WWE Performance Center, NXT's Rhea Ripley shows off her intense arm workout.