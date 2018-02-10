WWE RAW Star Comments On Emma's ROH Debut, Carmella Gets Trapped In Her Hotel Room (Video), WWE Shop

- Above, WWE took a look at Carmella getting stuck in her hotel room. Ms. Money in the Bank documented her struggle through an Instagram story and had to call the hotel to get her out. They sent up help and were able to pry open the door shortly after. The hotel called it a "freak occurrence." Carmella jokingly said on Twitter that she suspected Charlotte was the one behind it all, just to keep Carmella's MITB cash-in at bay.

- As noted, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) debuted at last night's ROH Honor Reigns Supreme and announced she would be the final participant in the Women of Honor Tournament. After her debut, Dashwood tweeted out, "Atlanta bound, feeling good! That Women of Honor Championship is mine!" In the responses, Bayley said she was "so proud!" Dashwood was released from WWE last October and started working for various promotions earlier this month.