Billy Corgan Says Former TNA World Champion Would Get 'Openly Buried' During Impact Meetings

NWA Owner Billy Corgan stopped by Busted Open Radio to talk pro wrestling, future plans with NWA, and some of his experiences while working in TNA/Impact. The conversation turned to current NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, and how he would be openly buried by people within TNA during meetings.

"I sat in many TNA meetings where Nick [Aldis'] name came up and people in the company openly buried him," Corgan said. "And you would say this guy is in his prime - both as a performer and as a talent - and it was always about his attitude. People didn't want to work with him."

For Corgan, he never had any problems with Aldis since his joining with NWA and gave a possible reason why.

"Me personally, never had an issue," Corgan responded. "I've been friends with his wife, [Mickie James], for years so maybe that changed the tenor of the dynamic with working with him. So when the opportunity came up for him to be involved with the NWA, we jumped at it because we think he's a top tier talent."

See Also Magnus Talks Wrestling Sting In Sting's Final TNA Match

Known as Magnus in TNA, he worked for the company between 2008 and 2015. Leaving for about two years, he returned for a much shorter run in 2017. Aldis himself had noted not signing an exclusive deal, financial compensation, and creative challenges as reasons for the exit. He won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship one time in December of 2013. More recently, he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Tim Storm last December.

You can check out the full interview in the video above. Busted Open airs live Monday-Friday 9am-12pm EST on SiriusXM Rush 93.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.