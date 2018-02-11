Yesterday we asked who you thought will win the Elimination Chamber match and not surprisingly it was Roman Reigns. Reigns taking down Lesnar has looked to be the story for quite some time now. Some of you are hoping for that chance of a swerve with Braun Strowman picking up the win and going on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, a match that many fans would much rather see. Taking the bronze was John Cena, due to the prospect of his 17th world title reign.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

BiG DaDDy V:

"Vince didn't spend the past 3 years having Roman headline WrestleMania for the hell of it. He is on to something here. The Roman Empire is just getting started. This will become his 4th consecutive WrestleMania in a row that he has headlined and I don't see that stopping anytime soon."

Hollywood Kayvee:

"I want Finn to win. But I think Braun will and that would be awesome. Then he can beat Lesnar at 'Mania."

Sarge52674:

"If it's anybody but Roman...I'll be stunned."

Frank:

"I don't really care who wins just as long as they take that dead championship off of Lesnar and start making it mean something."

TCBT:

"All signs point (Ronda Rousey style) to the fans genuinely wanting a Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar, a WrestleMania match of epic proportions. Therefore, Roman Reigns will once again main event against The Beast in another somewhat mediocre match."

