Shane Helms On His Moment With Roman Reigns, Royal Rumble Appearance, John Cena Eliminating Him

Shane Helms spoke with Sporting News on Roman Reigns, his appearance in this year's Royal Rumble, and John Cena being the one to eliminate him. Here are some of the highlights:

Returning for this year's Royal Rumble match and the reaction he received:

"That reaction kind of caught me off guard. I had never worn that cape in WWE. That cape is kind of inspired by Randy Savage. I have it hooked to my wrist so that I have a full wing span. I planned to spin around in a full circle and let everybody see the whole cape and everything, but I couldn't hear my music anymore. I heard 'Stand back,' and the crowd was so loud that I couldn't hear my music. I thought they cut it off. In my mind, if they cut it off, that means I have to get my ass in the ring. So that's why I cut my entrance short."

Duplicating the spot he did with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Triple H in a previous Rumble and John Cena being the only person to do it:

"If I was going to duplicate that spot, it wouldn't have worked with anybody else. It had to be him. He had some reservations about throwing me out. John Cena is still a babyface regardless of how people react to him, so he had some reservations about throwing out the superhero. But talking to him, I said my character thinks he's King Kong, so he's going after Godzilla. Then he shook his head and grinned. He was so gracious and went along with it. If he says no, there's nothing I can do, so I give a lot of credit and respect to John."

The moment he shared with Roman Reigns to talk about Rosey (Helm's former tag partner and Reigns' brother), who passed away in April of last year:

"He does favor Rosey a lot. Anytime I see him I'm always going to think of Rosey. He was a person I cared about a lot and was really saddened by his passing. I didn't even see the photographer there. They captured that really good moment, and I just have to thank them for that."

Shane Helms also discussed being in daily pain from a motorcycle accident and still being booked solid for wrestling events. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.