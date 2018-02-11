WrestlingInc.com

Hulk Hogan And Ric Flair At The Hard Rock Hotel, 205 Live Stars Exchange Gifts, Bayley Appearance

By Joshua Gagnon | February 11, 2018

- On this week's 205 Live, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak will face off in a first round match in the Cruiserweight Tournament. In the video above, the two traded "gifts" with Gulak giving Nese a Drew Gulak button and Nese gave a photo of Gulak kicking him in the face. Nese reiterated he was "really" looking forward to their match on Tuesday.

- Bayley will be in San Jose, California on Monday, February 12 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 3102 Story Road from 10am to 12pm to sign autographs and take photos, both are first-come, first-served.

- Yesterday, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair both made an appearance at the Hard Rock Cafe in Tampa, Florida for a "Legends of the Ring" Q&A. Below you can see photos of the two WWE Hall of Famers together.

