Braun Strowman On Being A Hero (Photo), Apollo Crews Faces Impact Wrestling Star, Clash With Cesaro

By Joshua Gagnon | February 11, 2018

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro as he plays the video game, Crash Royale.

- As noted, Apollo Crews was scheduled to make an appearance for Preston City Wrestling in their Road to Glory tournament. Yesterday, he ended up winning his first-round match and then faced off against Impact star Moose. Crews defeated Moose but lost his next match against Dean Allmark. According to PWInsider, WWE let Crews make an outside appearance so they could have a show in a venue that Preston City Wrestling has an exclusivity contract with.

Braun Strowman Talks Brock Lesnar Shoot Punching Him At Last Month's WWE Royal Rumble PPV
- Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on being a hero to fans on his Instagram, writing, "I always have and always will try my best to inspire and give people a reason to look up to me. Not just because of my size, but because my actions! I may not be the hero you think you need, but I'm the Monster you deserve!"

