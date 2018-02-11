Spoiler Photo: WWE Reveals Final Elimination Chamber Entrant?

Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will compete in a "Second Chance Fatal 4 Way" on this Monday's RAW. The winner of the match will earn the final slot in the men's Elimination Chamber match later this month.

WWE apparently spoiled the winner on the Fatal 4 Way on their website this weekend. Reddit user BBQJackson posted the screenshot below of WWE.com accidentally revealing that Finn Balor is in the match:

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.