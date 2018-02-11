'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase Says He Prefers Today's WWE Product Over The Attitude Era

Ted DiBiase recently spoke to Sky Sports on WWE's product during the Attitude Era today's more family-friendly presentation. Here are some of the highlights:

The Attitude Era:

"Everybody's talking about how it's a PG program now and I think that's great. I was not a big fan of the Attitude Era. Some of the things they did were very good and very funny but I was never a fan of the sleazy stuff."

The increase in popularity with family-friendly entertainment:

"I was telling someone not long ago that the number one attraction in our country in terms of entertainment is Disneyland, and that's all family-friendly. I can't tell you how many people came up to me and said they loved the show years ago, but they couldn't watch it with their own kids. That's because of the sleaze and I couldn't agree more. Nobody's happier than I am that it's PG. ... Some of the top grossing movies now are children's animated features, they're making more money than action movies. And you'd never find a Hollywood A-lister years ago doing voice-overs for those films and they do now. You know why? Because everybody's got a price."

