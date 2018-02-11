Hulk Hogan Says He Wants To Return To WWE, Ric Flair Responds

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair spoke with TMZ Sports before their Q&A last night at The Hard Rock Cafe in Tampa, FL. As seen in the video above, Hogan once again said that he wants to return to WWE.

"A lot of the wrestlers I stay in contact with, I have a lot of friends up there [in WWE]," Hogan said. "A lot of people in the office, they all know who I am. For me, I'd love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff."

"It has to be the perfect timing for both sides," Hogan continued. "We're all on good terms, we're all working towards the same goal. Hopefully, I'll be able to be back with my wrestling family some day soon."

"We look forward to that," Flair added, before confirming that he himself will never return to the ring.

Hogan hasn't appeared for WWE since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where he reformed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to assist Sting in his match against Triple H at the event. Triple H had some backup of his own in D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) and he picked up the win over Sting with the help of a baseball bat. WWE fired Hogan months later shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."

As noted, WWE told The Associated Press in a statement last month that they had no plans to change their stance on Hogan.

"At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision," WWE said in the statement.

Source: TMZ