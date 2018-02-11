Jeremy Borash At WWE NXT Event (Photo), Ric Flair Having Another Surgery, Cena Vs. Owens 2015 Match

- WWE uploaded the full "Champion vs. Champion" match from the 2015 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featuring U.S. Champion John Cena defending his title against Kevin Owens. Owens, in his main roster debut, defeated Cena in the non-title match.

- As noted, TMZ caught up with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair before their Q&A yesterday in Tampa, Florida. During the interview, Flair revealed that he's feeling great but will be undergoing another surgery in July.

- Jeremy Borash, who left Impact Wrestling and signed with WWE in late January, was at last night's WWE NXT live event in Orlando. Thanks to @spudlydud for tweeting us the photo below of JB at the show: