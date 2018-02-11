WrestlingInc.com

Jeremy Borash At WWE NXT Event (Photo), Ric Flair Having Another Surgery, Cena Vs. Owens 2015 Match

By Raj Giri | February 11, 2018

- WWE uploaded the full "Champion vs. Champion" match from the 2015 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featuring U.S. Champion John Cena defending his title against Kevin Owens. Owens, in his main roster debut, defeated Cena in the non-title match.

- As noted, TMZ caught up with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair before their Q&A yesterday in Tampa, Florida. During the interview, Flair revealed that he's feeling great but will be undergoing another surgery in July.

Hulk Hogan Talks Not Being At RAW 25, If Triple H Wants Him To Return To WWE, The Bullet Club
See Also
Hulk Hogan Talks Not Being At RAW 25, If Triple H Wants Him To Return To WWE, The Bullet Club

- Just a reminder that WWEShop.com's weekend sale ends today. You can save 25% off orders of $25+ by clicking here and using code SAVE25 at checkout. Please note that the sale doesn't apply to title belts.

- Jeremy Borash, who left Impact Wrestling and signed with WWE in late January, was at last night's WWE NXT live event in Orlando. Thanks to @spudlydud for tweeting us the photo below of JB at the show:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 25% Off Orders $25+ With Code SAVE25 (excludes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top