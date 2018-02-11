Bobby Roode On WWE Being 'Dialed Into' Social Media Ratings, Importance Of TV Ratings Dwindling

U.S. Champion Bobby Roode was interviewed by The La Crosse Tribune to promote an upcoming SmackDown live event on Monday, March 5th at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, WI. Below are some highlights:

WWE testing out online mediums like Facebook Watch for their programming:

"That's the trend right now. When I started, it was all about TV ratings. But TV ratings aren't the way they used to be, you can't go by just the TV rating you get.

"Now, we're really dialed into the social media ratings, hits or what hashtag is being used the most. We're social media-driven now, the social media team is huge in WWE. It really helps expand our brand."

Benefits of social media:

"With social media, you take the good and the bad of it. You have to make the most of the opportunities. You can use social media to your benefit to expand your character and gets eyes on you and what you're doing."

Roode also discussed his "Glorious" entrance and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.