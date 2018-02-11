Vince McMahon And Hulk Hogan Once Trashed Ric Flair's Hotel Room, Mojo Rawley On Gronk - WWE, Bayley

- TMZ posted the video above today of Mojo Rawley before the Super Bowl talking about New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski working for WWE again. When asked if he thought that Gronk would make another appearance for WWE, Mojo replied, "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of WHEN. I don't know, I can't speak for him."

After losing the Super Bowl, Gronkowski has hinted at retiring from football, saying that he doesn't know if he will return next year. Gronkowski notably appeared at last year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, where he tackled Jinder Mahal in the ring following a verbal confrontation at ringside, allowing Rawley to win the match.

- Bayley will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store in San Jose, CA this Monday from 10am until noon at 3102 Story Road. The city will be hosting RAW later that evening from the SAP Center.

- The Tampa Bay Times has a story here about Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair's Q&A in Tampa last night. During the Q&A, it was revealed that Hogan and Vince McMahon once trashed Flair's hotel room before Flair brought a woman back there. Hogan and Flair also once prank called McMahon at 4am while they worked for WCW. When Linda McMahon answered, Hogan panicked and handed the phone to Flair, who got chewed out by Linda.

"I said, 'I don't think either of us is ever going back to the WWE'," Hogan said.