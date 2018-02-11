Mandy Rose Critiques Daniel Bryan's Hair, Beth Phoenix Tells Funny Story About Christian, WWE - IG

WrestlingInc.com

Mandy Rose Critiques Daniel Bryan's Hair, Beth Phoenix Tells Funny Story About Christian, WWE

By Joshua Gagnon | February 11, 2018

- Above is the latest Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd Up video featuring Jimmy Usos and Naomi taking on Goldust and Mandy Rose. Daniel Bryan was voted in by fans to be the referee for the match and was critiqued by Mandy Rose with his choice of hair style. It had a WCW Chris Jericho vibe to it. Naomi and Jimmy would win the match, next week will feature Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Brie Bella, Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville), Corey Graves (with Renee Young), and Nikki Bella.

- While at church listening to a sermon about Christians, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix's daughter asked why the Pastor kept talking about Uncle Jay, otherwise known as former WWE Superstar, Christian.

