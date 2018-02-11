Sasha Banks Remembers Big Title Win, Elias, WWE Wishes Ken Shamrock Happy Birthday

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Elias. Near the end of the video Artist, Rob Schamberger, shows the finished work to Elias. Elias put the painting in front to block Schamberger and says "Not bad" as he strolls away. Next week's subject will be AJ Styles.

- Today, former WWE Superstar and UFC Fighter, Ken Shamrock, turns 54 years old. WWE wished Shamrock "Happy Birthday" on their Instagram and also posted a video on YouTube of Shamrock nearly winning the Intercontinental Championship away from The Rock at the 1998 Royal Rumble. During a distraction from other members of the Nation of Domination, The Rock used brass knuckles on Shamrock, putting them in Shamrock's tights after. Shamrock ended up winning the match, but the Referee's eagle eyes spotted something in his trunks and reversed the decision.

- Three years ago today, Sasha Banks won the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against (then champion) Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Rival. Sasha retweeted a fan who posted a photo of her holding up the title and responded, "The feels!"

