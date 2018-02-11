WrestlingInc.com

Impact Star Welcomes Child (Photo), Johnny Impact On Science Show, Brian Cage Debut, Teddy Hart

By Joshua Gagnon | February 11, 2018

- Above, Johnny Impact appeared on the science show, The Super Slow Show, to show off some wrestling moves and how they look in slow motion.

- As noted, next week it will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries in a rematch against Eli Drake. Impact is also touting the debut of Brian Cage, both on their website and through social media.

NEXT WEEK - The Machine @briancage debuts! #impact #cage #brian #machine #wrestling

A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on

- Over the weekend, Impact announced Teddy Hart (Grandson of wrestling legend, Stu Hart) will be on their April 6 WrestleCon show in New Orleans. Hart wrestled at this weekend's Impact/WrestlePro Brace for Impact show and is also known for being the youngest wrestler to ever sign with WWE at the age of 18, but was released due to attitude issues. He has since bounced around to a number of promotions including: ROH, TNA, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, a second run with WWE, and AAA.

- Impact Star Chandler Park (also known as Ethan Page) welcomed his daughter Gabriella Ivy to the world today. Congrats to the parents!

