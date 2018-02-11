Absolution Ready For WWE Elimination Chamber, The Rock's Film Hits Milestone, Jimmy Uso - Kofi

- Above, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston continue their first to five wins series in the fighting video game, Injustice 2. The loser would have to eat packaged dry shrimp. It was all tied up 4-4, but Kofi Kingston was able to get that final victory. The smell alone bothered Jimmy and he couldn't even get it down, asking at one point "Is this a rib?"

- According to Deadline, The Rock's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the third highest grossing movie ever released by Sony at $881.8 million worldwide. Number one and two are Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi.

- WWE caught up with Absolution members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as we are just two weeks away from the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber. The duo said unlike the rest of the women's division they are true friends and are going to watch each other's backs during the match.

"I don't think people realize that it's every women for themselves," Deville said. "And although these women are trying to pick allies, like Sasha and Bayley - they're friends and they're foes - and Mickie and Alexa. We're actually friends. We're actually teammates. We're two-thirds of Absolution, baby. This isn't going to turn into some tacky feud where we'll break up and hate each other. This is a real friendship until the end, believe it."