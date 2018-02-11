- Here is the latest edition of CSR, exclusively on Wrestling Inc., featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Juice Springsteen. Above is a look at the booking of Nia Jax and the Women's Elimination Chamber. Below is this week's full playlist also featuring: What's the bigger story: Jason Jordan's surgery on the road to WrestleMania or Vince McMahon stepping aside from 205 Live?, The "beef" between Corey Graves and Booker T (before we learned it was all a joke), analysis on the NXT booking, and Elias' push.

- WWE Backlash (Raw brand PPV) will take place on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. WWE's website is advertising tickets will be available beginning on February 24.

- NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has a bit of an open challenge going right now, but it's only to those who have been World Champion or who have beaten a World Champion. At tonight's show, James Ellsworth stepped up to face Aldis and can do so since he defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles during his time on SmackDown. Earlier today on Twitter, Ellsworth dropped a very subtle hint writing, "Let's see what I can get into today."

The first challenger in #TheAldisCrusade revealed.



Per @RealNickAldis request - a man who either was a Worlds Champion or beat a Worlds Champion.



That man is James Ellsworth @realellsworth



This Worlds Title Match happening today at @CWFHollywood. pic.twitter.com/3SrtoRPKlO — NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2018