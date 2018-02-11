John Morrison On If Daniel Bryan Will Get Cleared, How Ricochet Will Fare In WWE, The Miz's Success

WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet interviewed John Morrison on Saturday inside the wrestling ring he has in his backyard in Los Angeles. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

His thoughts on Ricochet debuting in WWE:

"It's bittersweet to see him go. I wrestled Puma/Ricochet/Trevor all over the world by all these different names. He's one of the best in the business right now and I'm really excited to see what happens for him at WWE and see him on NXT. It's sad to see him go but when he was a kid he grew up watching WWF and I think it's something he had to do for himself. He had to get there and see what it was like for himself. I think he's going to kick ass there... Everyone's going to miss Puma. I actually teared up on that last episode when he walked away. It was emotional man."

Who he'd like to work with now in WWE:

"There's a lot of cool matchups that are waiting for me in the WWE. I'd love to teach Roman Reigns how to work. Just kidding. Seth Rollins. Unfinished business with The Miz. It'd be fun to get back in there and maybe do some Dirt Sheet episodes with him. Me, Miz, Ziggler and Zack Ryder would have a hell of a faction I think. I've never really had a long program with Cena. That'd be a fun one. I have a feeling that Daniel Bryan will be back when he gets cleared."

The Miz's success in WWE after their tag team broke up:

"I'm not surprised. The Miz is someone who people are usually like 'I can't believe how well he's doing. I can't believe this, I can't believe that.' But to me he's someone who really always defined what it takes to becomes a successful public persona and in-ring entertainer and to me that's being authentic. The Miz is always emphatically himself. He's always The Miz. He's in my wedding party."

His regrets about wrestling under so many different names:

"I don't own any of these names. I don't own Johnny World, Johnny Mundo, John Morrison, Johnny Nitro, Johnny Blaze or Johnny Impact. None of it. If I had my career to do over again, I think I would wrestle under my real name John Hennigan because if there was some sort of brand test associated with professional wrestling I would hardcore fail that test because I have so many names it's confusing to me even. I don't know how to introduce myself to people on the phone depending on who I'm talking to."

Does he still have heat with Vampiro?

"He's always going to be a turd cutter. Are you kidding me? I believe he's going to be back for Season 4. Him and I and Kevin Cross, Fantasma, Tejano and Dr. Wagner have some unfinished shenanigans in AAA. Pretty much if you ask the entire wrestling world they will agree with the turd cutter assessment as far as Vampiro goes."

What to expect from Season 4 of Lucha Underground:

"This is going to be an insane schedule. They're going to try to get Season 4 done in 5 weeks. The entire season. I'm not even sure how it's going to be scheduled, that has yet to be completely announced but I think we are going to be taping 3 days a week and so we're probably going to be knocking out 6 episodes a week."