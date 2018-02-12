News For Tonight's WWE RAW - 2nd Chance Fatal 4 Way, What's Next For Seth Rollins?, John Cena, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as the road to Elimination Chamber continues.

Confirmed for tonight's RAW is a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews vs. Finn Balor with the winner earning the final Chamber spot. No other matches have been announced for tonight but John Cena is scheduled to appear.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Final Superstar in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to be determined

* Braun Strowman stands tall, even in defeat

* Have Alexa Bliss and Mickie James forged an alliance?

* What's next for Seth Rollins?

* Is Nia Jax primed to end Asuka's undefeated streak?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.