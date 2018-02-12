Nia Jax Warns Elimination Chamber Participants (Video), Memorable Local Competitors, One Man Gang

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video with memorable local enhancement talents.

- WWE Legend One Man Gang turns 58 years old today.

- Below is new video of Nia Jax cutting a backstage promo on the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match. Jax will face Asuka at the Chamber pay-per-view to determine who faces the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 34, currently Alexa Bliss. Bliss says the Chamber competitors are dreaming of winning the Chamber to go on to WrestleMania but their dream will just turn to a nightmare when they see her standing across from them at WrestleMania. The video also shows Jax going at it with Bayley at the WWE live event in Fresno this weekend.