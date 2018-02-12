WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Fresno (2/11): John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In Title Match

By Marc Middleton | February 12, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Fresno (2/11): John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In Title Match Photo Credit: @gravenbabies

Thanks to Fets Belafonte for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Fresno, California:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Nia Jax and Bayley in a Triple Threat

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Paige was at ringside

* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus by DQ, The Bar retains

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top