Dean Ambrose Update, Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan On Their Friendship (Video), Milestone For WWE Referee

- TMZ Sports posted this video of WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair before their weekend Q&A event in Tampa at The Hard Rock Cafe. Flair says he and Hogan have become really good friends over the years. Flair also talks about how Michael "PS" Hayes and Hogan were the first & second guys to be with him during his hospitalization last year. Flair also reveals that he borrowed money from Flair when his son was sick. The Hulkster also jokes about The Nature Boy running wild at a bar years ago and Flair admits they had some good times.

See Also Hulk Hogan Says He Wants To Return To WWE, Ric Flair Responds

- Dean Ambrose was seen in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend, indicating that he's likely in town to get checked out by WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Ambrose underwent surgery to repair a triceps tear back in December. It was reported then that Ambrose would be out of action for around 9 months but that could have been a storyline cover-up by WWE.

- WWE referee Dan Engler is celebrating a big 5 year milestone with the company this week. Engler, formerly known as Rudy Charles in TNA, posted the following video on the milestone: