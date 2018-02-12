Chris Jericho On Brock Lesnar Wanting To Work With Goldberg Changing His WrestleMania 33 Plans

Chris Jericho once again discussed plans for for him to win the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33 on a recent episode of his podcast..

"[I]t was in November [2016] maybe, Vince [McMahon] said, 'Okay, at WrestleMania it's you and Kevin Owens for the world title [Universal Title]. You're gonna win the world title at WrestleMania.' 'Wow, winning the world title at WrestleMania?'"

Jericho says the plan was for him to lose the Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at the pay-per-view after WrestleMania, which was Payback.

"[Vince] goes, 'Yeah. You'll lose it the next pay-per-view to Brock [Lesnar].' I'm like, 'That's cool!'"

Jericho was excited to win the title, noting his other major title world wins had been while he was a heel.

"And for me I'd never won the title as a babyface either, ever. It's been six times but always as a heel. So this was kind of like, ya know, we're not marks here, but it's a pretty cool thing. Let's be honest."

However, as they often do, plans changed.

"One week later Survivor Series happens, Brock versus Goldberg. Goldberg beats Brock in a minute. And that's when Brock went, 'I can work with this guy [Goldberg]. I want to work with him. I'll lose in a minute, but only if I can beat him for the title at WrestleMania.' And Vince had to make a decision: what's the bigger box office? Ya know and obviously it was Brock and Goldberg, and Chris and Kevin take back seat."

Ultimately, Owens ended up beating Jericho at WrestleMania last year in Orlando, Florida, taking the United States Title from Jericho, not the Universal Title.

Source: Talk Is Jericho