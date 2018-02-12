Kurt Angle Announces RAW Match, Funny Video Of The Cena Family, Fans On WWE Champions - SmackDown

- John Cena is bringing an entire family of Cenas to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on March 24th, as seen in the new teaser above. Father Cena is a big fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the greatest WWE Champion of the SmackDown LIVE era. As of this writing, 58% voted for current WWE Champion AJ Styles while 17% voted for John Cena, 9% for Dean Ambrose, 9% for Randy Orton, 5% for Jinder Mahal and 2% for Bray Wyatt.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for tonight's RAW from San Jose, Bayley's hometown. Angle tweeted: