Triple H On Ivory In The WWE HOF, Special Elias Segment On WWE Ride Along Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura

- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance at the weekend WWE live event in Sacramento, California, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler in singles action. Nakamura is currently scheduled to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

See Also Dolph Ziggler Attempts To Explain His WWE Departure Storyline?

- Tonight's post-RAW episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Elias and The Balor Club. Below is the official synopsis:

"Get ready to 'Ride with Elias' in the first ever Unplugged Storytellers Experience. Plus, The Balor Club Reunion Tour kicks off with a bang!"

- Triple H tweeted the following on former WWE Women's Champion Ivory going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year: