Drew McIntyre On HHH Allowing Him To Appear For ICW HOF, Tonight's RAW, WWE 2K18 Feedback Project

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from San Jose in this new video. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight are Sasha Banks vs. Bayley and a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews vs. Matt Hardy for the final Elimination Chamber spot.

- Injured WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke with The Mirror to promote his Insane Championship Wrestling Hall of Fame induction at the ICW Fight Club event tonight in Glasgow. He commented on finding out about the induction and Triple H allowing him to make the special appearance:

"I'm friends obviously with Mark Dallas the promoter and a couple of the lads were with him and they just messaged me to let me know. They said 'we're going to put you into the Hall of Fame at the upcoming Fight Club tapings, the biggest one ever, and we just want to recognise what you've done for the company and done for Scottish wrestling'. It really meant the world to me, I didn't know what to say. I've won a lot of titles and they were very big moments, but this is personally very special to me.

After they actually sent it I contacted Triple H and told him about it and he personally endorsed me going. The reason I'm going is because Triple H believes in ICW and was very happy for me. Receiving this opportunity, he told me, 'you should go there and be there in person'. That's the reason I'm going to be there. To go there and be in person, when initially it was just going to be done on the show as a little tribute without me there, really does mean the world. I'm going to be going home, in my home company and with all my friends on the show and in the crowd, with my family there. You can't buy that kind of stuff."

- WWE Games has launched a new Feedback Project for the WWE 2K18 video game. Details are in the tweet below: