WrestlingInc.com

The Rock - Curtis Axel Exchange, Elias' Unplugged Storytellers Experience, Nia Jax And Alexa Bliss

By Marc Middleton | February 12, 2018

- As noted, tonight's WWE Ride Along episode will feature The Balor Club in one car and Elias in another car for the first-ever Unplugged Storytellers Experience. Above is a preview for the episode with Elias' segment.

Elias On Getting A Bigger Reaction On The WWE Main Roster, Working With John Cena, Chris Jericho
See Also
Elias On Getting A Bigger Reaction On The WWE Main Roster, Working With John Cena, Chris Jericho

- The Rock and Curtis Axel had this Twitter exchange when Axel remembered his father, WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, on the 15th anniversary of his death this weekend:

- Nia Jax tweeted the following video of she and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss working out while on the road. It's believed that the best friends will clash at WrestleMania 34 with the title on the line.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top