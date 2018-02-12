WrestlingInc.com

Sasha Banks & Bayley On Tonight's 'Friendly Competition' RAW Match, Luke Harper Games (Video), Stock

By Marc Middleton | February 12, 2018

- Above is a new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel with Akira Tozawa, Luke Harper, Tyler Breeze and Konnor returning for more Gang Beasts gameplay.

- WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $35.36. Today's high was $36.06 and the low was $35.24.

Sasha Banks Says She's The 'Greatest Women's Wrestler Ever'
See Also
Sasha Banks Says She's The 'Greatest Women's Wrestler Ever'

- Sasha Banks and Bayley tweeted the following to hype tonight's "Friendly Competition" match on RAW in San Jose, Bayley's hometown:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top