WWE Monday Night RAW Results - Second Chance 5 Way, John Cena Vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman Sings

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up from San Jose with Michael Cole, Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena.

Cena welcomes everyone and brings up the importance of the biggest show of the year as we see the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging high. Cena says WrestleMania can make a career, it can bring a Legend back from the dead and it can be the most important moment in the life of a WWE Superstar. Cena goes on about WrestleMania and says he must win the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks or for the first time in 15 years, he's not sure if he has a road to WrestleMania. Cena mentions WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and goes on with the promo until the music interrupts. Out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Miz says he will be the one main eventing WrestleMania and will be a dual champion. Miz and The Miztourage enter the ring now. Cena points out how a fan was laughing at Miz's statement. Cena pokes at Miz for not standing a chance against Lesnar and says if the match does happen, it will be Miz's last match. Cena and Miz go on trading shots before Miz brings up how he previously main evented WrestleMania against Cena. Fans chant "Cena sucks" now. Cena proposes Miz vs. Cena for tonight with the loser entering the Elimination Chamber first. Fans chant "yes!" now. Miz asks if Cena thinks he's stupid. Dallas and Axel attack Cena out of nowhere and beat him down, dropping him with the double team as Miz looks on. Miz says he's smarter than Cena and accepts the challenge. Miz calls for a referee but out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead.

Angle says this is not the way we're going to start RAW. He likes Cena's challenge and the stipulation. Angle calls for a referee and says the match is on. Angle ejects Axel and Dallas from ringside and says the match begins right now.

The Miz vs. John Cena

Miz immediately covers Cena for a close 2 count. Miz argues with the referee. Miz mounts Cena and unloads for another 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena is down on the floor after Miz drops him into the barrier. Miz rams Cena into another part of the barrier as the referee counts. They bring it back into the ring and Miz comes off the top for another pin attempt.

Cena counters Miz and gets his knees up. Cena with a dropkick for a 2 count. Cena keeps control and hits the fisherman's suplex for another 2 count. Miz fights back with knees to the gut and a kick to the head. Miz with another kick to the face as he keeps Cena down. Miz with a 2 count. Miz unloads in the corner as the referee counts. Cena ends up nailing a tornado DDT for another close 2 count. Miz takes Cena down with a Sleeper hold now. Miz keeps control as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena blocks the Skull Crushing Finale but Miz locks in the Figure Four. Cena turns that into the STF in the middle of the ring. Miz gets free and goes to the top. Miz with a crossbody but Cena rolls through and picks him up for an Attitude Adjustment. Miz counters and hits a big DDT for a very close 2 count.

Miz hits a corner clothesline and keeps control. Miz charges but Cena catches him in the AA for a close 2 count. Cena goes to the top but Miz knocks the top rope and brings him down. Miz applies the Figure Four in the center of the ring again. Cena counters a hold and applies the STF once again. Miz makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. They tangle until Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale for another close 2 count. Miz takes Cena back to the top for a super Skull Crushing Finale. Cena turns it around and hits the super AA for the pin. Miz will enter the Chamber at #1.

Winner: John Cena

- After the match, Cena celebrates and goes to the front row to greet a Cena fan and his family. JoJo announces that Miz will enter the Chamber at #1 due to the loss. Cena's music resumes as Miz looks on shocked from the ramp.

- Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley. Also, the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way.

- We get a backstage promo from Matt Hardy, who says he has a second chance to fulfill his destiny tonight. Matt goes on and says he will turn the Elimination Chamber into the Deletion Chamber. Matt does the "delete!" chant as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are backstage. A Nerd-O-Meter is on the screen and it keeps rising as they talk about The Revival. The meter explodes.

The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Revival run down and attack them a ringside. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson hit the ring and wait for Gallows and Anderson, who are up on the ramp now. They hit the ring but The Revival retreats to ringside.

The bell rings and Gallows unloads with Dawson. Gallows also knocks Dash off the apron before going back to work on Dawson. Gallows unloads in the corner and hits a big boot. Dash runs in and gets back-dropped. Anderson ends up taking Dash to the floor and brawling. Dawson turns it around on Gallows in the ring as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. The Revival gets the win with the Shatter Machine.

Winners: The Revival

- We see how The Bar defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan for the RAW Tag Team Titles last week.

- Kurt Angle is shown walking to the ring with breaking news on Jason Jordan. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Kurt Angle is in the ring.

Angle announces that Ronda Rousey will sign her WWE contract in the ring at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Angle also announces that Jordan had neck surgery last week and will miss WrestleMania 34. Some fans cheer this but Angle isn't happy about it. Angle says it would be very respectful if fans would send Jordan well wishes but the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins is sorry about some of what's happened with Jordan and says he's a good kid, just in a bad spot. Rollins goes on about how he missed WrestleMania in the past due to the injury and says this year, he doesn't even have a match at Elimination Chamber. Angle suggests they find Rollins a new partner. With all due respect, Rollins says thanks but no thanks. He recalls how Angle told him he wanted Rollins to be a big part of RAW when Angle came on. Rollins says to be honest, he doesn't want to be a part of RAW... he wants to be RAW. He wants to turn this place back into Monday Night Rollins, he wants to be the man one more time, he wants Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Title, and he wants it at WrestleMania. Rollins points up at the sign. Rollins says he can only do that if he wins the Chamber. Angle says he can't change tonight's main event. Rollins just wants to earn an opportunity. Rollins proposes that they make it a Fatal 5 Way.

Angle goes on about how it won't be fair to the other 4 Superstars and tells Rollins not to put him in a bad spot. They go on until Angle leaves it up to the fans. They agree and Angle adds Rollins to the match to a pop.

- We go backstage to Bray Wyatt somewhere. Wyatt cuts a promo on tonight's main event, winning the Chamber and slaying The Beast at WrestleMania. Wyatt says he will once again have the whole world in his hand.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks for tonight's "Friendly Competition" match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Bayley for a hometown pop. The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth and pin attempts between the two early on. Bayley with a dropkick. Sasha tries to fight back and has the Banks Statement blocked. Sasha drops Bayley and hits the double knees for another 2 count. Sasha ends up knocking Bayley out of the ring. Bayley makes it back in but Sasha goes back to work on her and drops her on her bad shoulder. Sasha poses outside to some boos as we go to commercial with Bayley down.

More back and forth after the break. Banks hits the Banks Statement but Becky finally makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Bayley ends up launching Sasha into the turnbuckles. They trade shots in the corner and climb up. Sasha knocks Bayley to the mat and starts to try and stand up.

Bayley jumps up and runs right up to Sasha on the top, bringing her to the mat with a super Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley covers for the pin.

Winner: Bayley

- After the match, Bayley celebrates as we go to replays. Bayley approaches Sasha in the middle of the ring as her music stops. They stare at each other. Bayley tries to move Sasha out of the way as Nia Jax rushes into the ring and floors them both. Nia with Samoan Drops for both of them. Nia stands tall and makes her exit as her music plays. Officials check on Sasha and Bayley. Charly Caruso stops Nia on the apron and asked why she put herself into something that had nothing to do with her. Nia says this has everything to do with her as Bayley and Sasha have brought Asuka to her limits over the past few weeks but Nia just destroyed them both in seconds. Nia says there's only one woman who can break Asuka's streak at Elimination Chamber and we're looking at her. Nia's music hits as we get a replay.

- The announcers go over the Chamber card.

- We go backstage to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who have some friendly words over The Chamber. The Bar appears and taunts Rollins for Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan both being injured. Reigns talks them both down and says they will get the memo tonight. Cesaro and Sheamus walk off as we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video package looking at how impressive Asuka's run has been.

- Renee is backstage with Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil. Titus takes over the mic and dismisses Renee after she asks about tonight's main event. Titus asks Crews about each of his 4 opponents but he's not worried about any of them. Dana comes up with "Crews Can't Lose" and they love it.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss sees Mickie James backstage and is all smiles. Mickie doesn't want to hear it and asks why Bliss came to her rescue last week. Mickie asks why they are facing Absolution tonight as well. Bliss is tired of these rookies running around plus she thought Mickie would want to get payback, plus she wanted to clear the air between she and Mickie. Bliss admits she previously said bad things about Mickie because she was jealous. She gives Mickie props for being a mom and a WWE Superstar, and thanks her. Mickie accepts and asks her what she wants now. Bliss seems offended and says if Absolution works together in the Chamber then they are all screwed. They go on and Mickie agrees to be partners tonight but she's coming for the title in the Chamber.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out first comes Absolution - Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with Paige. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mickie James and then RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Mickie and Mandy go at it to start. Sonya comes in but Mickie works her over. Mickie drops Sonya with kicks and runs her over. Bliss finally tags in for the double team. Bliss and Mickie trade glances as Bliss hits double knees and another set of knees for a 2 count on Deville.

Bliss keeps control of Deville as Paige yells at ringside. Mickie tags back in for a quick double team and a 2 count. Deville counters Mickie and fights her into the corner, turning it around. Mickie counters and takes Deville down with a scissors out of the corner. Mickie with more offense. Mandy runs in but Mickie sends her tot he floor. Deville takes advantage and turns it around on Mickie. Rose tags in and they double team Mickie in the corner. Rose with an abdominal stretch on Mickie now as Bliss taunts her from the apron.

Mickie ducks a boot and nails a neckbreaker to create an opening. Paige walks over and has words with Bliss now. Deville runs from behind and pulls a distracted Bliss from the apron right as Mickie is trying to tag. Mandy takes advantage and plants Mickie on her face for the pin.

Winners: Absolution

- After the match, Paige hits the apron and orders them to double team Mickie. Bliss makes the save and stares at Absolution as they gather on the ramp.

- We see Elias backstage walking. He's ready to debut a new song on the Chamber. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with his guitar and a spotlight. We see how he won last week's RAW main event to earn the right to enter the Chamber at #6.

Elias plays to the crowd before starting his latest song, about the Elimination Chamber. Fans keep interrupting him and he stops the song. He taunts the crowd and starts singing about the Chamber again. JoJo suddenly interrupts the song and introduces Braun Strowman.

Braun appears on the stage with a spotlight of his own, a stool and a mic. Fans pop. Braun hops off the stool and grabs a huge cello. He manhandles the strings and starts singing about Elias and the Chamber, ending it with how Elias will get these hands. Fans cheer again. Braun says he doesn't know his own strength and broke the strings so he can't play this thing anymore. There's only one thing he can do with it. Braun marches to the ring with the cello. Elias waits with his guitar, ready to swing. Elias pleads before Braun enters the ring. Braun finally goes to enter the ring without the cello but Elias attacks him. Braun fights back, blocks a shot and yells at Elias before dropping him to the mat. Braun scoops Elias and hits the running powerslam for another pop. Braun stands tall as his music hits. Elias crawls up the ramp but not fast enough as Braun spots him. Braun marches up the stage and smashes the cello over Elias. Braun stands tall as officials come out to check on Elias. We go to replays while Elias is still down.

- We get a backstage Twitter video from Finn Balor to hype tonight's main event. Balor is focused on getting his WWE Universal Title back.

Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Roman Reigns as Cesaro and Sheamus watch from the ring. Back and forth from the start. Reigns unloads and turns it around. Reigns clotheslines Sheamus to the floor as Cesaro gives him a pep talk. Reigns ends up out on the floor as Sheamus decks him. Reigns turns it around and launches Sheamus into the barrier. Reigns beats Sheamus around the ringside area and tosses him into the barrier again. Reigns has words with Cesaro now.

Reigns turns around and Sheamus catches him. Sheamus with a rolling senton on the floor to turn it around. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus keeps control of Reigns. Reigns tries to fight back but Sheamus keeps him down. Fans chant "you look stupid" at Sheamus. Reigns turns it around and explodes off the ropes. Reigns runs into a boot and Sheamus sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker for a 2 count. Sheamus with the Texas Cloverleaf submission now.

Reigns ends up breaking out and hitting a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Sheamus blocks a Superman Punch and hits White Noise for another close 2 count. Sheamus waits and goes for a Brogue Kick but Reigns nails a Superman Punch instead. Sheamus kicks out. Reigns goes on and hits a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count. More back and forth as Sheamus argues with the referee. Reigns ends up hitting a Superman Punch on Cesaro to send him over the barrier. Sheamus takes out Reigns on the floor again. Reigns goes for the Drive By but Sheamus blocks it. Sheamus brings it back in and goes to the top. Sheamus comes off the top but Reigns barely spears him in mid-air for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Reigns stands tall and poses in the corner.

- The announcers lead us to the WWE Hall of Fame video package for Ivory.

Second Chance Fatal 5 Way: Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy vs. Apollo Crews vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and out first comes Bray Wyatt for tonight's main event. Matt Hardy is out next followed by Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins and last is Finn Balor. The winner of this will get the final Elimination Chamber spot.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Crews sends Wyatt to the floor and hits a big moonsault from the apron as Titus applauds him at ringside. Crews enters the ring and takes out Balor, then Rollins. Crews kips up and yells out. Balor ends up kicking Crews off the apron. Balor goes at it with Rollins now. Wyatt comes in but Balor drops him for a 2 count that Matt breaks up.

Matt tries to bring Balor own from the top but Rollins cuts him off. Rollins and Balor go at it now. Balor with a Slingblade. Rollins kicks Balor in the face but Wyatt takes Rollins out. Rollins blocks Sister Abigail and rolls Wyatt up for a 2 count. Rollins drops Wyatt and covers for a 2 count as Balor leaps to breaks it up. Rollins sends Balor out to the floor. Balor kicks Hardy to the floor also. Rollins goes to the top but Crews crotches him and climbs up. Hardy and Balor beat on Crews to stop the superplex. Balor and Hardy try for a double team move but Wyatt splashes them all in the corner. Wyatt drops Matt with a big clothesline. Wyatt ends up hitting a throat breaker from the top to Rollins. Wyatt with a Uranage and a rolling senton to Crews for a 2 count. Wyatt laughs as the others are down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Matt ends up taking control. Matt takes out Wyatt and Balor with a Side Effect. Matt comes off the ropes on Wyatt. Wyatt blocks a Twist of Fate. Rollins drops Matt and chops Wyatt. Rollins fights Wyatt into the corner. Rollins takes control and looks up at the sign after dropping Crews. Rollins with a suicide dive to Balor and then Hardy on the other side. Rollins runs back in and nails another dive, hitting Wyatt and sending him into the barrier. Fans pop.

Rollins returns to the ring and goes after Crews. Rollins hits a suplex and rolls through for the Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. They go at it and Rollins sends Crews to the floor with a knee. Rollins nails an enziguri on Wyatt but Wyatt nails a huge clothesline for a 2 count. Balor enters and hits Slingblade on Wyatt. Wyatt gets dropkicked into the corner as Balor gets riled up. Balor goes to the top but Rollins runs up and catches him. Balor fights back. Rollins goes for a Phoenix Splash but Wyatt blocks it. Rollins avoids Sister Abigail as Hardy comes in. More chaos until Rollins hits a big stomp on Balor for a 2 count as Crews breaks the count.

Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Crews and Rollins trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Crews goes for a big military press but it's blocked. Crews blocks a kick and slams Rollins. Crews with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Titus hops on the apron and argues with the referee. We get a replay of the moonsault. Crews and Rollins go at it again. Crews with a big enziguri and a standing Shooting Star Press for another close 2 count. Crews drags Rollins over and goes to the top. Matt stops Crews. Matt climbs up to slam Crews with a super Side effect but Crews fights back. Wyatt pulls Matt down to the floor and drops him with Sister Abigail.

Wyatt rolls into the ring and climbs up with Crews. Balor and Rollins run over for a 4-man powerbomb. Balor and Rollins cover Wyatt at the same time for the pin. They both start celebrating as the referee looks confused. RAW goes off the air with Rollins, Balor and the referee arguing in the middle of the ring. There is no winner and no final Chamber participant.