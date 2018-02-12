WWE Rumored To Be Making All Pay-Per-Views Dual Branded (Photo)

This year's WWE Backlash pay-per-view in May, which was originally scheduled to be a RAW pay-per-view, will now be a dual-branded show. Wrestling Inc. reader Tony Lopez passed along the email below that Ticketmaster sent out confirming they change. They wrote:

This will now be a combined Pay Per View with RAW and SMACKDOWN Superstars.

The @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken some stories in the past, reported that all WWE pay-per-views will now be dual-branded starting with Backlash. It was added that the weekly television shows will not be affected.

Starting with the Backlash PPV May 6th, all PPVs going forward will be dual branded. No more RAW or Smackdown exclusive shows. Source states repetitive matchups to fill the card along with so-so ticket sales lead to the decision.



The weekly TV shows will not be effected. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 13, 2018

We have reached out to WWE for comment and will provide an update should we receive it.

WWE Backlash takes place on May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.