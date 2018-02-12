Jason Jordan To Miss WrestleMania 34, The Miz On Entering Elimination Chamber At #1, MMC Fan Vote

- This week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge fan vote is to determine which first round team will be discussing this week's episode on Facebook Watch in the comments section - Big E & Carmella or Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya. Renee Young has the details in this new video.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle noted on tonight's show that Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 due to the neck surgery he underwent last week. There's still no official word on when Jordan is expected back.

- As noted, John Cena defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match on tonight's RAW and per the stipulation, Miz will now enter the Elimination Chamber match at #1. Miz tweeted the following on the change: