Ric Flair 'Sexual Consent' Gag Gift Pulled From His Store, WWE PR Tweets Breitbart Article, Sting

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be at the Dallas Autorama this Friday from 6-8pm in the Dallas Market Center in Dallas, Texas. You can get more details by clicking here.

- The official WWE Public Relations Twitter account tweeted out a link to a Breitbart article earlier today. While the article itself is simply about a father discussing how is now once again a WWE fan after taking his children to a live event, it is interesting that WWE would post it considering the news organization's supposed ties to President Donald Trump. WWE has seemingly gone out of their way to distance themselves from Trump, despite Linda McMahon working in the Trump Administration. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @TopRopeTravis )

- The official store for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flar, Ric Flair Shop.com, was selling a "WOOOOO Compromise" contract for $50 autographed by Flair. The product has been pulled from the store and the tweet advertising it has been deleted. Via 411 Mania, the contract originally read:

"By Signing This Compromise, both parties involved agree to ride Space Mountain and engage in sexual relations on this night. This contract adheres to guidelines of informed consent, and both people in the relationship must be present and not in an intoxicated state before signing. No party shall be pressured or persuaded into something that they do no want to do, and they reserve the right to terminate the contract if need be. This contract has the signed and sealed approval of The Nature Boy Ric Flair, who has taken many women for a ride on Space Mountain, and has the utmost respect for women."