WINC Podcast (2/12): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, How Well Is WWE Really Doing?, Co-Branded PPVs

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Brandon Howard Thurston are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- WWE financials and posting record revenues in 2017.

- Rumor of co-branded PPVs returning and the pros/cons of them.

- Ronda Rousey to appear at Elimination Chamber.

- Should Braun Strowman be singing?

- Men's Elimination Chamber match now has 7 participants.

- What to do with Paige?

- Update on Dean Ambrose.

And more!

Today's podcast is brought to you by Dollar Shave Club, which gives you a great shave at a great price, conveniently delivered right to your door. Join Dollar Shave Club today and for just $5, with free shipping you'll get their "Sh*t, Shower, Shave Starter Set." It has the 6-blade Executive razor plus trial sizes of Shave Butter, Body Cleanser and One Wipe Charlies. Then keep the blades coming for a few bucks more a month. Get yours at DollarShaveClub.com/INC.

You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.