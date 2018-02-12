Kurt Angle Makes Big Change To WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event, Updated Card

Tonight's WWE RAW ended with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins arguing with the referee over who won the Second Chance Fatal 5 Way to earn the final spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

As seen below, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle went live with Renee Young, Balor and Rollins after RAW on Facebook Live. Angle announces that the men's Chamber match will now have 7 participants with Balor and Rollins getting the final 2.

The Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be the final RAW brand pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight's RAW:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

The Miz enters at #1, Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title

Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss

Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

If Jax wins, she's added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.

Ronda Rousey in-ring contract signing