Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kevin Dunn And Other WWE Executives Receive Performance Stock Bonuses

A recent set of SEC filings by WWE has revealed various performance stock bonuses given to executives on February 8th, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn. Below is the list:

* Co-President Michelle D. Wilson - 42,770 (now has a total of 482,460)

* Co-President George A. Barrios - 42,349 (now has a total of 737,658)

* WWE Studios President Michael J. Luisi - 28,398 (now has a total of 97,774)

* Senior Advisor of Business Strategy Basil V. Devito Jr. - 13,002 (now has a total of 78,772)

* Secretary, Senior Vice President & General Counsel Blake Timothy Bilstad - 10,994 (now has a total of 25,540)

* Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, Chief Administrative Officer Mark Kowal - 8,358 (now has a total of 23,799)

* Executive Vice President of Consumer Products Casey Collins - 23,622 (now has a total of 67,835)

* Executive Vice President & Chief of Global Television Production Kevin Dunn - 52,062 (now has a total of 434,997)

* Chief Brand Officer Stephanie Levesque - 46,963 (now has a total of 166,484)

* Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque - 43,145 (now has a total of 164,485)