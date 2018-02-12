Asuka Wrestles After RAW, Ronda Rousey's WWE Brand, Dolph Ziggler - WWE SmackDown Return Promo

- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring Dolph Ziggler's return to Tuesday nights for a match with Baron Corbin. The winner will be put into the WWE Fastlane main event with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

- The dark main event after tonight's RAW saw Asuka wrestle RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with the title on the line. The match ended when Nia Jax interfered to attack. Sasha Banks and Bayley then did a run-in and the babyfaces stood tall to end the show. Asuka was announced the winner by disqualification but Bliss retained.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey will sign her WWE contract in the ring at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 25th. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle noted that the former UFC Champion is being signed to the RAW brand. Below is video of Angle making the announcement: