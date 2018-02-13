Ivory 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Video Package, Absolution Reacts To Win, The Miz RAW Fallout

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Ivory. The former WWE Women's Champion joins Bill Goldberg and The Dudley Boyz as confirmed entrants for this year in New Orleans.

- This week's RAW saw WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz lose to John Cena to earn the disadvantage of going into the Elimination Chamber match at #1. Below is Fallout video of Mike Rome approaching Miz and asking him if he was outsmarted by Cena in the end. Miz just walks off while Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel knock Rome and leave him hanging.

- RAW also saw Absolution's Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeat Mickie James and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in tag team action. Paige was at ringside to cheer her teammates on. Below are post-match reactions from Deville and Rose as they prepare to enter the first-ever women's Chamber match later this month: