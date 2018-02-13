Seth Rollins Reacts To Being Added To Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on RAW tonight, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor both pinned Bray Wyatt during a Fatal 5 Way match, which was to determine the sixth and final spot of the men's Elimination Chamber match. WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was interviewed by Renee Young on Facebook Live after RAW went off the air and was approached by both Rollins and Balor. Both men told Angle that they deserved to be in the match and bickered back and forth.

"Ok, stop! You both proved your point," Angle told them. "You both deserve to be in the Elimination Chamber. That's right, there's going to be seven men in the Elimination Chamber match. Oh it's true, it's damn true!"

Rollins and Balor join Intercontinental Champion The Miz, John Cena, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Rollins took to Twitter to respond to being added to the match, simply writing, "History":

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.