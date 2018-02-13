News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC And 205 Live - Open Challenge, Dolph Ziggler's Return, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

SmackDown will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for a spot in the WWE Fastlane main event, Sarah Logan vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, a US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode plus tag team action with The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

Tonight's MMC Week 5 match-up will feature Rusev and Lana vs. Elias and Bayley. 205 Live will see the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese and Mark Andrews vs. Akira Tozawa.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

