WWE Live Event Results From Stockton (2/12): AJ Styles Headlines, Bobby Roode Vs. Jinder Mahal

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @KaptKronic for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Stockton, CA:
* The New Day defeated Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler & Epico
* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kannellis
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin
* The Bludgeon Bros. defeated Breezango
* U.S. Champion Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal with the Glorious DDT
* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Lana, Becky Lynch, Carmella & Natalya in a Fatal 5 Way match. Charlotte submitted Natalya with the Figure 8 to win the match
* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. AJ pinned Sami to retain.