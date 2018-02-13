WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Stockton (2/12): AJ Styles Headlines, Bobby Roode Vs. Jinder Mahal

By Raj Giri | February 13, 2018

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @KaptKronic for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Stockton, CA:

* The New Day defeated Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler & Epico

* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kannellis

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

* The Bludgeon Bros. defeated Breezango

* U.S. Champion Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal with the Glorious DDT

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Lana, Becky Lynch, Carmella & Natalya in a Fatal 5 Way match. Charlotte submitted Natalya with the Figure 8 to win the match

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. AJ pinned Sami to retain.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off Titles & 30% Off Tees

Most Popular

Back To Top