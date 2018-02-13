WWE On Ronda Rousey - Chamber, Braun Strowman Reacts, Bayley Wants Asuka To Destroy Nia Jax (Video)

- Above is Mike Rome talking to Bayley after her hometown win over Sasha Banks on last night's RAW. Regarding the post-match attack and comments from Nia Jax, Bayley says Nia thinks everything is about her because she's this strong monster but she's just strong when their backs are turned. Bayley says she and Banks have both beaten Jax, and she can't wait to see Asuka destroy Jax at Elimination Chamber.

- As noted, Elimination Chamber will feature Ronda Rousey signing her WWE RAW brand contract during an in-ring segment. WWE announced the following on Rousey's Chamber pay-per-view appearance:

Ronda Rousey's official Raw Contract Signing to take place at WWE Elimination Chamber The squared circle is about to get rowdy! WWE Elimination Chamber will not only feature the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but it will also mark the official entry of iconic mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey into WWE as a Raw Superstar. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion instantly made headlines following the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match at last month's groundbreaking pay-per-view, walking to the ring to confront winner Asuka, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte and Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Without saying a word, she pointed directly to the WrestleMania sign looming in the rafters to signal that she intended to make a splash on The Grandest Stage of Then All. According to a story published by ESPN.com following Rousey's appearance, the former MMA star has reportedly come to terms with WWE to be a full-time Superstar. "This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey said. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'" Rousey's new life kicks off at WWE Elimination Chamber, but when you consider the chaotic nature of contract-signings in WWE, as well as all the attention that Rousey's arrival has been garnishing in the WWE Universe and in the locker room, one has to wonder whether the special moment will indeed end in bedlam. Don't miss a moment of the historic night, featuring the Men's and the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Matches, Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 ET/5 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after his much-talked-about segment with Elias on last night's RAW in San Jose: