** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | February 13, 2018

WWE taped the following matches on Monday night in San Jose for this week's Main Event episode:

* Heath Slater defeated Curt Hawkins

* Cedric Alexander defeated Ariya Daivari

