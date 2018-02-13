WWE RAW Tag Team Feud To Continue? (Video), Ivory Interacting With Fans On Social Media, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.
- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Ivory is now on Twitter at @MorettiIvory. She has been interacting with fans and wrestlers, noting that she's just learning how to use social media.
- It will be interesting to see if the feud between The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson continues after The Revival picked up the rubber match win on last night's RAW. The two teams were rumored for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at one point. Below is video from last night's Nerd-O-Meter segment and the match:
The #NerdOMeter is about to EXPLODE!!! WHY?!? Allow #GoodBrothers @LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE to explain... #RAW pic.twitter.com/E2jRQyMkvV— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018