WWE RAW Tag Team Feud To Continue? (Video), Ivory Interacting With Fans On Social Media, SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | February 13, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Ivory is now on Twitter at @MorettiIvory. She has been interacting with fans and wrestlers, noting that she's just learning how to use social media.

- It will be interesting to see if the feud between The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson continues after The Revival picked up the rubber match win on last night's RAW. The two teams were rumored for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at one point. Below is video from last night's Nerd-O-Meter segment and the match:

WWE Shop: Save 20% Off Titles & 30% Off Tees

