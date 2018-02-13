Where Jeff Hardy Was During RAW (Photos), Bayley Checks On Elias, Fans On Elimination Chamber Winner

- WWE posted this video of Bayley checking on Elias after his segment with Braun Strowman on last night's RAW. Bayley rushes in after Mike Rome asks Elias if he will still be able to compete in the Mixed Match Challenge tonight. Elias says it's out of his hands but he will do everything he can to do compete. As noted, Elias and Bayley are scheduled to face Rusev and Lana tonight.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the men's Elimination Chamber match, which now features 7 participants. As of this writing, 31% voted for Roman Reigns while 25% voted for Braun Strowman, 14% for John Cena, 14% for Finn Balor, 11% for Seth Rollins, 3% for Elias and 2% for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- Injured WWE RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy and his family attended last night's University of North Carolina basketball game against Notre Dame with Hermie Sadler at UNC in Chapel Hill, NC. Below are some photos of the group sitting courtside: