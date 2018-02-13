Original WrestleMania 34 Plans For Seth Rollins, The Rock On Ivory's WWE HOF Induction, The Revival

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to The Revival after their win over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on last night's RAW, asking how they keep the momentum going into WrestleMania 34. Dash Wilder talks about how they have been overcoming obstacles all their lives and they were nothing when they got to WWE NXT but here they are. Scott Dawson says they are the baddest, the absolute best on the planet and nobody compares. Dawson goes on about his bank account and says money makes The Revival happy, money runs the world and The Revival. Wilder says The Revival is in the history making business and business is booming.

- As noted, it was announced on last night's RAW that Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 after undergoing neck surgery last week. It appears Jordan vs. Seth Rollins was originally scheduled for the big event in New Orleans as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jordan was still looking at doing the match as recent as last week. No word yet on what Rollins will be doing at WrestleMania or when Jordan will be back.

