WrestlingInc.com

Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship

By Raj Giri | February 13, 2018

Metal Injunction has a story here about Paige and Kalan Blehm apparently revealing on social media that they are dating. Blehm is the bassist of the metalcore band, Attila.

Blehm and Paige both posted the photo below on their respective Instagram accounts of them at the Orlando Magic game late last week. In his description, Blehm wrote:

"Congrats on the win and the hospitality tonight @orlandomagic ||| @stuffmagic did a great job of creepin my girl out too but we cool"

Paige had been in a tumultuous relationship with Alberto El Patron, but revealed last November that she was single. Paige and Blehm started posting photos together on their respective social media accounts late last year during the holidays.

Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized To Triple H And Blames Paige For His Past Rants
See Also
Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized To Triple H And Blames Paige For His Past Rants

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off Titles & 30% Off Tees

Most Popular

Back To Top