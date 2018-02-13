Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship

Metal Injunction has a story here about Paige and Kalan Blehm apparently revealing on social media that they are dating. Blehm is the bassist of the metalcore band, Attila.

Blehm and Paige both posted the photo below on their respective Instagram accounts of them at the Orlando Magic game late last week. In his description, Blehm wrote:

"Congrats on the win and the hospitality tonight @orlandomagic ||| @stuffmagic did a great job of creepin my girl out too but we cool"

Paige had been in a tumultuous relationship with Alberto El Patron, but revealed last November that she was single. Paige and Blehm started posting photos together on their respective social media accounts late last year during the holidays.