Jason Jordan On Missing WrestleMania 34, Roman Reigns On Going To WrestleMania 34, Asuka's Dominance

By Marc Middleton | February 13, 2018

- Above is the RAW video that aired on Asuka's dominance last night. Asuka will face Nia Jax at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and per the stipulation, Jax will be added to the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania 34 if she wins.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following to hype the Elimination Chamber match, which will see the winner challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Reigns vs. Lesnar has been the plan for a while now. Reigns wrote:

- As noted, Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 after undergoing neck surgery last week. Jordan, who was scheduled to face former partner Seth Rollins at one point, tweeted the following on missing the grandest stage of them all this year:

